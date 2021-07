After an impressive performance over the weekend, 2022 four-star center Ernest Udeh Jr. not only was invited to the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp, but he also walked away with a few more scholarships in hand. One of them was from Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines, who traveled all the way down to Alabama to see him and a slew of other high schoolers now that the NCAA in-person evaluation period is in full swing.