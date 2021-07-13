Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jackass' Star Suffers Shark Bite While Filming Wakeboard Stunt

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Discovery channel got a little help from the Jackass crew for this year's Shark Week extravaganza. As Entertainment Weekly shared, the Jackass Shark Week Special featured the crew's fair share of wild stunts. One of those stunts involved Sean "Poopsies" McInerney "jumping the shark" in a nod to when Happy Days character Fonzie (Henry Winkler) did the same on the show. While the Fonz made it out of the situation unscathed, McInerney did suffer a gruesome injury while doing his own version of the stunt.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Chris Pontius
Person
Henry Winkler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Stunts#The Sharks#Discovery#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesA.V. Club

Steve-O sent himself to the ER with a stunt deemed too dumb even for Jackass

We, as a culture, are probably indebted to some degree to the members of the Jackass crew, who have spent large swathes of their lives destroying their bodies, and also possibly their souls, in order to serve up a long series of cautionary tales (albeit, ones cautioning us against doing things that most people, under non-extreme circumstances, would never do). That debt has now gotten a little heavier this week, after series mainstay Steve-O reported on how he sent himself to the emergency room after performing a stunt so disastrously dumb and self-destructive that not even the crew of Jackass 4 would film it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jackass 4 Star Details Gruesome Shark Week Bite Injury That Was So Bad Steve-O Couldn’t Watch

Jackass 4, recently retitled Jackass Forever, is going to feature some fan-favorite characters in the franchise. It will also introduce some new personalities, including Sean McInerney and more. The newfound movie star also recently participated in Shark Week, swimming with both bull sharks and reef sharks. While the experience with the bull sharks went fine, the reef shark experience led to a gruesome injury to one of his hands, an injury so bad that Steve-O had to walk away and couldn't watch.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Influencer plummets to death while snapping waterfall selfie

A Hong Kong Instagram star tragically plummeted to her death after she slipped while snapping a selfie at a waterfall. The shocking incident occurred after Sofia Cheung, 32, and three friends embarked on a trip to Ha Pak Lai park around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Sun reported. The influencer had decided to take selfies at the edge of a waterfall at the park’s Pineapple Mountain site — a locale popular with hikers at sunset — when she apparently lost her footing and fell into the 16-foot pool below.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jackass' Taking the Logical Step of Swimming With Sharks for Discovery's Shark Week

The Jackass crew have taken the next logical step in their journey of dangerous stunts, and are swimming with sharks for Discovery's Shark Week. Jackass stars Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Johnny Knoxville will be part of the annual TV event, and they're bringing along a couple of new members: Poopies and Jasper. According to TMZ, Steve-O says they "went all out" for the Jackass Shark Week Special, and that "there were consequences."
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Jackass Stars Spend Shark Week Injured by Sharks and Dog Poop Cannon

Jackass Forever is the fourth instalment in the long-running series featuring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, and several other cohorts performing dangerous and outrageous stunts. This year they have also teamed up with Shark Week for a stunt gone wrong. The latest stunts from some of the stars have...
TV & VideosOk Magazine

Who Is Sean 'Poopies' McInerney? Get To Know The 'Jackass 4' Star Gruesomely Attacked By A Shark In 5 Snaps

Daredevil Sean “Poopies” McInerney is on the mend after suffering a horrific attack by a shark in a stunt gone wrong for Shark Week. Each year, Discovery Channel descends on the open waters and focuses an entire week airing content surrounding the ocean’s most formidable predator. This year, the Jackass scoundrels decided to partake in on the fun, and McInerney nearly lost a hand in the process.
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Dieter Brummer, Home and Away star, found dead at 45

Australian actor Dieter Brummer, most well-known for playing the character of Shane Parrish on Home and Away, has died at the age of 45. The actor was found dead by police on Saturday afternoon in Glenhaven, Sydney, after requests for a welfare check. His death is not believed to be suspicious.
MoviesGamespot

Jackass Forever Promises More Insane Stunts With First Trailer

In late 2000, MTV introduced the world to a new type of prank and stunt show featuring a new type of reality star with Jackass. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Jason Acuna, and Chris Pontius created a moment in pop culture that has only been intimidated but never replicated.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Real Housewives' Star Suffers Medical Emergency While Filming

The Real Housewives of Miami got a visit from some EMTs this week after Julia Lemigova suddenly fell ill while shooting in Montauk, New York. The production team called 911 after Lemigova started feeling sick during the production on Thursday. The housewives were filming on the roof of a beautiful home in New York as part of the cast's vacation. TMZ reports Lemigova was hit with some heat exhaustion and was overheated, so someone inside the house called 911 since they felt she would be better helped by professionals.

Comments / 1

Community Policy