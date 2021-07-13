'Jackass' Star Suffers Shark Bite While Filming Wakeboard Stunt
The Discovery channel got a little help from the Jackass crew for this year's Shark Week extravaganza. As Entertainment Weekly shared, the Jackass Shark Week Special featured the crew's fair share of wild stunts. One of those stunts involved Sean "Poopsies" McInerney "jumping the shark" in a nod to when Happy Days character Fonzie (Henry Winkler) did the same on the show. While the Fonz made it out of the situation unscathed, McInerney did suffer a gruesome injury while doing his own version of the stunt.popculture.com
