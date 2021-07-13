Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 835 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Golden Glades to near Black Point, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Miramar. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golden Glades, FL
City
Miramar, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Nws Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.
SportsABC News

Gymnasts support US women, Biles after silver finish in Tokyo

Gymnasts have been showering support for the U.S. women's gymnastics team after winning the silver medal in Tokyo -- and particularly for Simone Biles and her decision to withdraw from the competition. Biles competed on the opening rotation of vault Tuesday in the team competition but decided not to compete...

Comments / 0

Community Policy