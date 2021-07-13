Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 835 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Golden Glades to near Black Point, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Miramar. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH