Breckinridge County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breckinridge; Hancock A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PERRY...HANCOCK AND NORTHWESTERN BRECKINRIDGE COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hawesville, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tell City, Hawesville, Cannelton, Cloverport, Troy, Ranger, Skillman, Goering, Terry and Pellville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Hancock County, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
City
Hawesville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
