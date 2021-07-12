FROM THE PUBLISHER | Both political parties have to quit it right now
The Democrats and Republicans here are trying to turn local school board races into partisan contests. It’s a terrible idea. Awful. I can’t emphasize enough how bad this will be for local government, and for taxpayers, and for citizens here. Both parties need to quit it, and mutually pledge to never do it again. Candidates who’ve been endorsed by either side need to renounce those endorsements and call to account the party that endorsed them.themercury.com
