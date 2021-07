Former UFC fighter-turned-bare knuckle boxer Rachael Ostovich reacted after beating Paige VanZant at BKFC 19, saying “I had so much fun.”. Ostovich was the betting underdog against VanZant but she pulled off the upset when she won a unanimous decision over her former UFC rival in what was Ostovich’s bare-knuckle boxing debut. Ostovich and VanZant previously fought in the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+1: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in January 2019, with VanZant winning the fight by submission. With VanZant having already experienced a BKFC fight when she lost to Britain Hart earlier this year, the oddsmakers and the betting public felt that PVZ should be favored to beat Ostovich, but the Hawaiian proved the doubters wrong as she took home the decision.