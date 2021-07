In a new audio clip shared on Instagram, Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince has alleged that authorities are harassing him over crimes he didn’t commit. "I just had to share one example of many of the criminal lies that’s told on my name on a daily basis," he said in the clip, while showing a screenshot of text messages from an apparent drug deal. "Clearly this is a drug deal taking place on text message with my name being used to seal a deal that I have no knowledge of all or involvement in no capacity. These type of made-up scenarios and lies or the type of excuses The Feds … constantly harass me and try to incriminate me by the use of another person’s actions because when they arrest them they will lie on you.”