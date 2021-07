Two factors—a bad coach selection who made poor decisions, and a group of self-absorbed prima donna’s who fail to understand that they are chosen to a team to play soccer and not distract themselves with their own political motivations. The coaching deficiency may not be correctable in Tokyo but the players certainly can start to focus on playing the game. Gone are the glory days of Mia, Julie Foudy, Brianna, Michelle Akers, Brandi, and so many others who dominated the world because of their focus. Here today are a bunch of misguided posers who think America tunes in to see their politics. Hope they don’t have a super early exit but it sure looks like they did themselves in.