Michel Pereira Doubles Down On Nate Diaz Callout After UFC 264 Victory

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show-stopping Michel Pereira fought Niko Price to a hard-fought decision victory at UFC 264 and is now eying a scrap with Nate Diaz. Pereira looked electric inside the Octagon last Saturday. The Brazilian’s knack for fluid movement brings about some very exciting moments inside the cage, the latest being when he seemingly dropped Price after catching a kick, then decided to look away from his opponent and launch a backflip into Price’s face.

