Michel Pereira Doubles Down On Nate Diaz Callout After UFC 264 Victory

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira wants a five-round fight against “crazy guy” Nate Diaz, suggesting that the “fans will gain a lot from this.”. Pereira is coming off of an absolute war against Niko Price at UFC 264 in a fight he won via back-and-forth unanimous decision. Pereira has now won three straight fights overall following previous wins over Zelim Imadaev and Khaos Williams, and he improved to 4-2 overall in the UFC with the win over Price. With momentum in tow, Pereira had a name in mind, and following his win at UFC 264, Pereira took the mic and called out Diaz once again. Pereira has called out Diaz in the past and he did so once again after beating Price.