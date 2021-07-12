Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why you should be excited about turning 62! | Paid Content

weareiowa.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle from Merkle Retirement Planning talks about Social Security options that open up once a person turns 62 years old! Loren talks about benefits that can start to be paid out as well as the monetary reduction that is typically applied if early retirement is taken. He also talks about the the limits on income that could effect how much you could receive from Social Security if you continued to work while collecting. To learn more, schedule a visit with Merkle Retirement Planning by visiting www.merkleplan.com. Also, be sure to view the variety of topics available on the Merkle Retirement Planning YOU TUBE Channel.

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
Related
JobsPosted by
Daily Mail

Recruitment expert reveals why you should be PAID to attend a job interview - and how it benefits the boss as well

Job interviews are often a long process for candidates and employers - but some experts argue a financial incentive could lead to more successful outcomes. Career and recruitment expert Sue Ellson, from Melbourne, says paying candidates for their time would fundamentally change the recruitment process as employers would need to thoroughly consider who's right for the job.
Personal Financenews8000.com

The 1 Social Security Trap You Can’t Afford to Fall Into

Despite the fact that millions of seniors rely on Social Security heavily in retirement, there’s a lot of misinformation about the program. And sometimes, all it takes is a single misunderstanding to wind up with a lot less money in benefits than you may have anticipated. Such could be your reality if you wind up falling victim to this avoidable trap.
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

Why You Should Always Bet on Yourself

Regret is one thing you can’t undo. No matter how badly you want to go one route, there’s always going to be someone persuading you to go in a different direction. After high school, the norm is to attend college, get a degree, and earn a high-paying job. Unfortunately, people don’t promote joining the military, starting your own business, or moving to LA to start that business with your four friends.
Personal Financebigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Change your direct deposit information online

The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere. We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify...
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

My Friend Borrowed Money But Won’t Pay Me Back. What Do I Do?

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This year has forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Fourth stimulus check amount: Here’s how much money you could get

A fourth stimulus check isn't expected to happen, but if it does, it would bring additional economic relief to eligible Americans. There's no legislation on the table supporting a fourth stimulus check, so there isn't a specific stimulus check amount proposed. The most notable financial proposal in government right now is President Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure investment plan, also known as the American Jobs Plan.
BusinessMissoulian

3 Steps to $750,000 in Social Security Benefits

Could you retire on $750,000? That's how much some of the richest retirees have handed to them in Social Security benefits over their lifetimes. Even if you plan for a more luxurious retirement, there's no doubt that kind of cash could go a long way toward paying for it. Claiming...
Economysmobserved.com

Should She Claim Disability or Take Her Social Security Survivor Benefit?

AdvertisementDear Rusty: I have a question regarding Social Security. I'm 54 and applying for disability. I've had rheumatoid arthritis since I was 19. My son, 16 years old, receives survivor benefits from my deceased ex-husband. We were married for 20 years. I was told by Social Security that my monthly payments, if they found me eligible for disability, would be $1418 a month. When would I be eligible to collect my ex-husband's Social Security benefit? He made considerably more income over the years and his benefit will be a good deal more than my projected $1418. Signed: Disabled Widow.
Personal Financemoneytalksnews.com

How Much Should I Save for Retirement?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Personal Capital. It might be the most common question asked by retirement savers: How much money do I need to save for retirement?. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. It will be different for everyone based on a number of factors including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy