NWS: Funnel Clouds Could Form in South Suburbs Monday

By NBC Chicago
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning suburban residents that atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds Monday night. According to the statement, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties are included in the alert, which will run through the late evening hours. If...

www.nbcchicago.com

#Suburbs#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather
