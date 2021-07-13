NWS: Funnel Clouds Could Form in South Suburbs Monday

Effective: 2021-07-27 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-27 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 442 PM MST, An automated gauge on the Rincon Creek reported high flows from earlier thunderstorms in the area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of Rincon Creek and other small creeks in the area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson and Saguaro National Park East. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek and Camino Loma Alta at Rincon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED