NWS: Funnel Clouds Could Form in South Suburbs Monday

Effective: 2021-07-27 16:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
