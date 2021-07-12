Cancel
UFC Boss Dana White Has Another Message For Critics Of Fighter Pay

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
mmanews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC President Dana White is firing back at those who criticize fighter pay. White has heard it all before. Many media members and some fighters have been calling for a change in pay structure. The biggest name who has expressed gripes over fighter pay is former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones. “Bones” feels making anywhere between $8 million to $10 million to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is too low.

