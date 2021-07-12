Cancel
MLB

Giants go all-in on pitchers on Day 2

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft is in the books, which means we’re halfway through welcoming in a new crop of San Francisco Giants prospects. The Giants have drafted 10 players, and they’ll draft 10 more on Tuesday before calling it a wrap. Two years ago, in Farhan Zaidi’s...

MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBchatsports.com

Did Dodgers just steal another productive pitcher from the Giants?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Jimmie Sherfy #64 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on June 16, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) When the Los Angeles Dodgers swiped Phil...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Pitcher Tyler Myrick extends FIU’s MLB Draft streak to 11 years as he heads to Giants

For the 11th consecutive year, an FIU Panther was picked in the MLB Draft. It took until the third day of the 2021 draft, but Tyler Myrick was finally the first FIU player off the board when the San Francisco Giants took the starting pitcher with the 14th pick in the 14th round Tuesday — No. 416 overall — to give the Panthers a draft pick in every year since 2011.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Setting some realistic expectations for the Giants draft picks

The San Francisco Giants added 20 players to their organization a few days ago, courtesy of the larger-than-last-year-but-smaller-than-most-years MLB Draft. If you’re unaware of this information, then it’s for one of two reasons:. You’ve been away from the baseball world and/or internet for a while, hopefully for good reasons, and...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Giants need to go all in and trade Joey Bart for Kris Bryant

A classic baseball conundrum seems to be engulfing the Bay Area. Should the San Francisco Giants let catcher Joey Bart go in return for Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant? Bart is rumored to be a potential centerpiece of a possible trade that could land the Giants Bryant, as stated by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network:
MLBchicitysports.com

Report: San Francisco Giants showing interest in Kris Bryant

The MLB Trade Deadline is just a few days away and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant will be a hot name to watch. On Tuesday night, Bryant’s name came up in a report from insider Jon Morosi in a potential deal with the San Francisco Giants. Per Morosi, the Giants...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants draft a lot of people you haven’t heard of on Day 3

Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft is in the books, which means the entire MLB Draft is in the books. Hooray! Now we can stop googling names we’ve never heard of before, and start making grand proclamations about the future of players we only just learned about. I love...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Tuesday BP: Giants option Joey Bart

The San Francisco Giants optioned Joey Bart on Sunday night, which should come as no surprise. Even with Buster Posey out with an injury, the Giants have two healthy catchers — Curt Casali and Chadwick Tromp — and don’t play again until Friday. The team has made Bart’s development a huge priority, and he’ll get to keep playing in Sacramento with the AAA team, rather than sit at home waiting for the Giants to play again.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLB975thefanatic.com

5 Phillies That Could Be On The Move At The Trade Deadline

Yesterday we took a look at some affordable trade targets for the Phillies that they could target if they end up being buyers ahead of the July 30th trade deadline. The fact is, and we saw an example of it last night in the team’s 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, there’s an equally good chance Dave Dombrowski will be selling at the end of this month. There’s an interesting balance to be found with this Phillies team, which sometimes seems significantly closer to competing than others, but there are a few players that could potentially be traded before the month is over. If the Phils hit a slide, these names very well may be on the backs of some other jerseys in August.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.

