Army of the Dead Prequel Sneak Peek Set for Comic-Con
San Diego's Comic-Con @ Home event is just a matter of weeks away, and studios are beginning to reveal which franchises will be part of the virtual proceedings. A number of Netflix titles are set to be included in the event — including a sneak peek at Army of Thieves, the upcoming prequel film for Army of the Dead. On SDCC's official website, it was confirmed that an Army of Thieves virtual panel will be occurring on Sunday, July 25th from 2:00-3:00 pm PT. You can check out the official description for the panel below.comicbook.com
