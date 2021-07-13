Army of the Dead Prequel Sneak Peek Set for Comic-Con

Army of the Dead blew audiences' minds when it made its debut on Netflix earlier this summer, with the genre-bending zombie film definitely not pulling any punches. Luckily, the franchise is far from over, with a prequel film titled Army of Thieves, as well as an anime series, set to debut within the next year. Ahead of Army of Thieves' presence at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con @ Home, Netflix just unveiled the first poster for the upcoming film, and it looks like producer Zack Snyder is hyped. On Tuesday, Snyder took to Twitter to share a look at the poster, and tease that the project will have "more safes [and] less zombies." While that tagline might be disappointing to some who wanted more undead fare, it certainly seems like there are going to be some unexpected storylines branching out of the safe-cracking affair.