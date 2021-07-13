Cancel
Naomi Osaka's Espy Awards Hair Is Serving All The Baby Hair Inspo We Need

By emerald elitou
Essence
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServing us glamour, the 23-year-old athlete’s bedazzled baby hair to complement her long and textured ponytail that was perfected and designed by her hairstylist, Marty Harper.

