Naomi Osaka's Espy Awards Hair Is Serving All The Baby Hair Inspo We Need

Baby hairs, it’s what we do, it’s what women of color have been taught to do since we were little girls-to finish any look be it a ponytail, braids, curls, bob or flit by laying and swooping those fine hairs around the hairline. So it comes to no surprise that the art of the swoop has finally become a creative masterpiece. More and more, we are seeing fly girls styling their baby hairs like it’s the matching accessory to their outfit. It’s a style within a style and no look is complete without baby hairs. The intentional placement of swoops as a way to express ourselves have paved the way for a multitude of uniquely styled looks. Whether you like your hairline slicked down into swirling shapes or prefer to keep it free and untamed, there are absolutely no rules to styling them—but there is loads of inspiration. Take a look at these celebrity swoops and the top tips that will make you realize that it is time to step up your baby hair game. See our celebration of Swoops, loops and swirls below: