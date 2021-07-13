Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Brings Big Shot's Judy to Life
One awesome Cowboy Bebop cosplay has brought Big Shot's Judy to life! Cowboy Bebop remains one of the most popular and influential original anime series of all time, and while the central cast is why its held in such high regard, much of the appeal of the series comes from all of the world building we get around its central bounty hunters. One of the most fun aspects of this was a special program we'd occasionally get to see running in the background, Big Shot, that kept bounty hunters up to date with the biggest and hottest bounties available.comicbook.com
Comments / 0