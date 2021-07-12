Markets Come Off Their Morning Hangover

Let's take a look at what happens when the mega-cap names sit it out and allow everything else to rally. Because that's exactly what transpired in the market on Wednesday. We had decent breadth in the market, not just the advance/decline line but volume too. The NYSE saw 76% of the volume on the upside while Nasdaq saw 79% on the upside. Now Nasdaq was up a hundred points on the day but the S&P? Flat as can be. That just shows you how much those mega-cap stocks move the index around.