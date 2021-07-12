Markets Come Off Their Morning Hangover
It was a slow summer Monday with a hangover feel, but stocks slowly improved most of the day and closed well off the early lows. Breadth improved nicely, but it ended up slightly positive with around 4,300 gainers to 3,600 decliners. The number of new 12-month highs improved nicely to around 525, but there is a substantial number of stocks below their 200-day and 50-day simple moving average. It has been a narrow market for a while, and it is the small caps that are still lagging.realmoney.thestreet.com
Comments / 0