Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Markets Come Off Their Morning Hangover

By Authors
Street.Com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a slow summer Monday with a hangover feel, but stocks slowly improved most of the day and closed well off the early lows. Breadth improved nicely, but it ended up slightly positive with around 4,300 gainers to 3,600 decliners. The number of new 12-month highs improved nicely to around 525, but there is a substantial number of stocks below their 200-day and 50-day simple moving average. It has been a narrow market for a while, and it is the small caps that are still lagging.

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Hangover#Biotechnology#Jpmorgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Biology
Related
Real EstateClickOnDetroit.com

Is the hot housing market cooling off?

Homes continue to be listed and sold at break-neck speeds across the U.S., but the market is finally seeing a shift in demand. Over the last several months, the housing market has been cut-throat, with people offering way more than houses are worth, and sometimes all in cash. The culprit?...
StocksStreet.Com

25 Great Value Stocks Poised for Big Gains

Value stocks are almost by definition overlooked. These are generally defined as stocks that have low share price relative to the company’s fundamentals. In practice they’re your mid- to low-price stocks, the ones holding up the Russell 2000 and generally getting overlooked while FAANG stocks and platforms suck all the oxygen out of the room.
StocksStreet.Com

It's Not a Full Rotation but Russell Has a Turn

Many aggressive traders were hopeful that major earnings reports on Tuesday night would help to trigger a rebound in the long-suffering growth and small-cap names. The logic was that a "sell the news" reaction by some of the FATMAAN names would trigger rotational action out of indexes and big caps and into the secondary names.
Stocksfinancialadvisoriq.com

Robinhood’s IPO Values Firm at $32B

Robinhood Markets, parent company of the zero-commission brokerage that gained popularity among younger investors, sold shares in its initial public offering at $38 each, putting the company’s valuation at around $32 billion, according to news reports. The company raised close to $2 billion through the sale of 52.4 million shares...
StocksStreet.Com

Robinhood Stock Tanks On IPO Debut After $38 Price Set

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report shares changed hands at $38 each on their Nasdaq debut Thursday, and immediately slumped more than 10% shortly after, indicating a difficult opening session for the popular, yet controversial, online trading app. Robinhood sold 55 million shares at the lower end of its $38 to...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Nucor Stock Is a Buy 'Right Here'

The Senate voted to push ahead with the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan Wednesday, meaning the process of debating and amending the bill can now begin. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that new optimism that a deal can be completed is a reason to buy Nucor (NUE) - Get Report stock.
StocksStreet.Com

Apple Selloff Setting Up as a Buying Opportunity

This earnings season, a consistent theme has emergedA company produces a strong earnings report and subsequently that company's stock is punishedThis has been particularly true of stocks that have performed well this year, and it's not entirely unusualThe phrase "buy the rumor, sell the fact" has been uttered on Wall Street for decadesOn Wednesday...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: To Crack the Code During Earnings Season, Follow the Boost

Here's what investors need to know to discern the direction of stocks during what can be a confusing season. Stocks quotes in this article: PYPL, FB, EBAY, GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT. From now on do we just follow the price target boosts? Wall Street is a very curious placeDuring earnings season Wall Street sows tremendous confusion both on its conference calls and its chatterThe media doesn't really get it and takes its cue from a combination of the instant commentary about the call -- kind of like a post-game analysis -- as w...
StocksStreet.Com

A Magic Number for the Russell 2000 ETF

Let's take a look at what happens when the mega-cap names sit it out and allow everything else to rally. Because that's exactly what transpired in the market on Wednesday. We had decent breadth in the market, not just the advance/decline line but volume too. The NYSE saw 76% of the volume on the upside while Nasdaq saw 79% on the upside. Now Nasdaq was up a hundred points on the day but the S&P? Flat as can be. That just shows you how much those mega-cap stocks move the index around.
StocksStreet.Com

Buy MicroStrategy Stock to Bet on Bitcoin

The price of bitcoin is surging again yet the real move higher may only be getting started. Demand is probably coming from Asia. Bobby Lee, the entrepreneur who ran China’s first bitcoin exchange, believes the government is headed toward a cryptocurrency ban. Given the corporate crackdown this week, it makes sense nationals would seek the relative safety of an anonymous digital coin.
StocksCNBC

Robinhood drops 10% in stock trading app's Nasdaq debut

Robinhood 's stock slipped during its Nasdaq debut. Robinhood's opening price was $38 per share, valuing the stock trading app at roughly $32 billion. Trading for the first time under ticker HOOD, the online brokerage hit the public markets it seeks to democratize for amateur investors. Shares of Robinhood slipped...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Ford, Yum, Cognizant

Stocks jumped to record levels Thursday as Wall Street looked beyond disappointing economic news. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report rose after the automaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its guidance despite a global semiconductor shortage that has dogged the auto industry. Ford raised its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings before taxes by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stocks Surge to Records, Shrug Off Disappointing GDP Data

Stocks jumped to record levels Thursday as Wall Street looked beyond disappointing economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206 points, or 0.59%, to 35,137, the S&P 500 rose 0.54 and the Nasdaq climbed 0.22%. Both the Dow and S&P 500 posted intraday highs. The yield on the benchmark...
StocksStreet.Com

What the VIX Tells Jim Cramer About Markets Wednesday

As of intraday trading Wednesday, markets were mixed in a volatile trading session. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that his conversations with Real Money experts Mark Sebastian and Carolyn Boroden have him preparing for a potential selloff Thursday. Watch the video above to hear why...
StocksStreet.Com

10 Beaten-Down Favorites I'm Buying as Smaller Stocks Bounce

The indices are mixed as market players wonder if there will be a "sell the news" reaction to big-cap earnings that produces some rotational action into secondary stocks or if the disconnect between breadth and the indices continues. There are signs of relative strength in small-caps, with the Russell 2000...
StocksStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 7/28/21

Jim Cramer discusses earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and much more in Wednesday's episode of the TheStreet Live. Alphabet, Boeing and Advanced Micro Devices are holdings...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer's Market Breakdown Wednesday: 'It's the CDC vs. Capitalism'

Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that it’s a case of the CDC versus the markets Wednesday. "It's the CDC versus capitalism," Cramer said. After opening slightly higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average led the markets lower in intraday trading. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease...
StocksStreet.Com

Apple Posted a Sweet Report, but Shares Could Still Get Squeezed

Let's look at how to play the tech giant after earnings. Apple (AAPL) earnings were off-the-charts greatBut that does not mean that near term the shares are going upThe run up in AAPL was so strong leading into earnings, that even out-of-this-world growth, like the company had last quarter, is not enough to help the stock go upThat appears to be the theme for all tech namesThe S&P 500 is looking like it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy