Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency has been trending slightly higher over the past week. However, recent gains of 5% were nowhere close to the gains seen by some of its top-10 counterparts that saw double-digit percentage growth. A look at its chart suggested that DOGE’s price needs an external catalyst to push the market higher in order avoid an incoming decline.