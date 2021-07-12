Top 10 Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Business

For every different type of business there is a different type of database which will help you to get the best out of your data, products, and business essentials. There are two main types of databases: rational and non-relational. Relational databases are the most used for finding and implementing specific types of business database options. In contrast, non-relational databases are often used as storages of data, opting to focus on collecting and protecting data instead of fitting it into useful tables and structures. There are five widely used databases, specializing in data integrity, including reading, creating, updating, and deleting data.