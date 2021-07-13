Who Is The Star In Citi Custom Cash Card 'It Pays To Be Dan' Commercial?

Citigroup, the financial services giant, has a new credit card that allows users to get 5% cash back on a top spending category of the user's choice, which is an unusually customizable offer. To promote this very personalized credit card, Citi hired a familiar face for an ad campaign. In the spot, called "It Pays to Be Dan," we follow this man as he does a number of different kinds of things, from riding a motorcycle to watching TV, all of which are earning him cash back.