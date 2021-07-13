Cancel
You Won't Want To Miss Mark Millar's New Netflix Original Graphic Novel King Of Spies

The mind behind the "Kingsman" franchise, Mark Millar, has joined forces with Netflix to create his first original graphic novel, which will be called "The King of Spies." As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the renowned comic book writer has a special relationship with Netflix. When the streaming giant purchased Millar's publishing imprint Millarworld, it gave the company license to develop works from his back catalog of work, such as the recently released "Jupiter's Legacy" series, and the opportunity to develop new properties. As such, Netflix will support "King of Spies" from beginning to end, meaning it will help the graphic novel be published through Image Comics and will then have a clear pathway to produce either a feature film or series based on the story.

