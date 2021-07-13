You Won't Want To Miss Mark Millar's New Netflix Original Graphic Novel King Of Spies

The games industry loves little more than a good dose of rumours and speculation about giants from other fields of industry eyeing up an entry into this market. Sometimes, those rumours pan out -- the long-speculated entries of Sony and then Microsoft into the console business being, in many ways, the granddaddies of this kind of rumour -- and other times they don't, either because it turns out that a supposedly interested party isn't all that interested after all (as has been the case with decades of rumours of Disney's intention to buy its way into a major position in the industry) or simply because it turns out that they're interested but haven't really got a clue what they're doing (alas, poor Nokia).