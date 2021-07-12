JOE GUZZARDI: Babe Ruth shined brightest at baseball’s first All-Star Game

The Great Bambino. The Sultan of Swat. You know who I mean. That's right; I'm talking about the one and only Babe Ruth. Even if you aren't a baseball fan, most people have an idea of Babe's legacy or are at least aware of that time he called his shot like some sort of baseball master! But did you know about this incredible feat? On this day (July 22) in 1926 in Garden City, L.I. Babe Ruth added another world record to his list of accomplishments by being the first-ever to catch a ball that was dropped overhead by an airplane! How cool?! Was there anything that man couldn't do? The stunt was a promotion put on by the Army to advertise a summer camp for civilians.