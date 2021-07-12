Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

JOE GUZZARDI: Babe Ruth shined brightest at baseball’s first All-Star Game

By JOE GUZZARDI Syndicated columnist
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the mid-summer classic, evolved from an unlikely union between National and American League. Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward came up with his brainstorm in 1933 when the Windy City hosted the Century of Progress Exhibition, later known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Chicago officials asked local sportswriters to submit ideas for a sporting event that would draw out-of-towners to the fair. Ward was convinced that a game between the National and American League’s best players, with teams selected by the fans, would be a huge success. To promote the contest, Ward called it the “the Game of the Century.”

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Hubbell
Person
Everett Scott
Person
Joe Cronin
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Bugs#Major League Baseball#Chicago Tribune#American League#Al#Nl#The All Star Game#The Hall Of Fame#The Detroit Tigers#The Coors Field#The Red Carpet Show#The Academy Awards#Mastercard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Atlantic City, NJSun-Gazette

West End 14s advance to Babe Ruth state title game

West End’s 14-year-old all-star team is regional-bound after defeating Keystone, 8-2, to advance to today’s Babe Ruth state championship game. The top two teams in the state automatically qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Regional, which will be held next week in Atlantic City, New Jersey. West End broke the game open...
Ray, NDjournaltrib.com

Post 9 Babe Ruth season ends with tourney losses

Brennan Johnson of the Ray Post 9 Babe Ruth baseball team pitches during the third inning of a tournament game against the Burke-Divide Bears on Friday in Ray. Jody Michael -- Tioga TribuneThe Ray Post 9 Babe Ruth baseball season ended with a 15-0 loss to the Burke-Divide Bears in a District 1 tournament elimination game Friday in Ray.
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Babe Ruth season heats up with tournament action

NAUGATUCK — The Babe Ruth 14U state tournament came to Naugatuck this month with six teams from District II vying for a spot in the regionals. “The Babe Ruth season is going strong,” said David Falzone, director of the Naugatuck Babe Ruth league. “We are at the midway point of the season and to host this six-team double elimination tournament with a chance to go to Rochester, New Hampshire, in the regionals is a big deal.”
BaseballPosted by
Y105

On this Day in History – Babe Ruth’s INCREDIBLE Catch

The Great Bambino. The Sultan of Swat. You know who I mean. That's right; I'm talking about the one and only Babe Ruth. Even if you aren't a baseball fan, most people have an idea of Babe's legacy or are at least aware of that time he called his shot like some sort of baseball master! But did you know about this incredible feat? On this day (July 22) in 1926 in Garden City, L.I. Babe Ruth added another world record to his list of accomplishments by being the first-ever to catch a ball that was dropped overhead by an airplane! How cool?! Was there anything that man couldn't do? The stunt was a promotion put on by the Army to advertise a summer camp for civilians.
MLBMLB

Latest 'Connections': 1st triple play to Ohtani

Major League Baseball has had its share of rarities, from the triple play to the two-way player. The Baseball Hall of Fame has found a way to connect the two in the last 110 years. In the YouTube series Hall of Fame Connections, produced by MLB Network and made possible...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Yankees won the Anthony Rizzo trade. Here’s why.

1B Anthony Rizzo was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Thursday, in exchange for Yankees’ prospects RHP Alexander Vizcaino (NYY No. 9 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Kevin Alcantara (No. 12). Chicago is also paying for the remainder of Rizzo’s 2021 salary. If that seems...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Hypocritical Zach Davies disliked Joey Votto’s gesture following HR

We’ve reached a level of utter ridiculousness following Zach Davies’ postgame comments about Joey Votto’s gesture following his home run in the second inning of last night’s game. The Cincinnati Reds first baseman clobbered a home run off Davies and while rounding the bases made a gesture that Davies felt was disrespectful.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nationals trade Kyle Schwarber to Red Sox in wild MLB frenzy

The MLB trade deadline just keeps on going and going and going. Now, the Washington Nationals have traded slugger Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox, according to Mark Feinsand. The Nationals have now traded Brad Hand, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, AND Schwarber all within hours of each other as...
Nevada StateYuma Daily Sun

Yuma 13u baseball team headed to Babe Ruth regionals in Nevada

The 13 and under Yuma Scrappers baseball team will get another opportunity this weekend to do something they didn’t get a chance to do last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a different age category and league. The team qualified earlier this month for the Babe Ruth Pacific...
BaseballCourier-Express

Important lesson learned from baseball card collection

In the mid-1950s, I started to collect baseball cards enclosed with the famous bubble gum from Topps. Like many boys of that era, I saved all the cards, even the duplicates. The duplicates were ripe for trading with my friends. Over the years I had many shoeboxes filled with baseball cards from 1955 through 1970. They were my treasured possession.
NFLWeirton Daily Times

Old baseball card game still fun in 2021

For the younger and current generations who enjoy playing MLB The Show on PlayStation or Xbox, how much do you enjoy opening virtual baseball packs and receiving virtual cards to play with?. For the older generation and/or those who do not play The Show but still love baseball, have you...
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy