The monsoon trough runs over Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and north Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. Moreover, a cyclonic circulation is over west Uttar Pradesh, while a low-pressure system is located over northeast Bay of Bengal. The LP is likely to move northwestward gradually, bringing widespread rains with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms over Eastern India and its adjoining areas on Wednesday and Thursday, and fairly widespread rains with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain is also in the forecast over isolated places of Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday. The Western Himalayan Region nay witness fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.