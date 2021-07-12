Cancel
Politics

Brentwood to host community meeting on future inclusive playground July 27

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Brentwood will a hold community meeting on Tuesday, July 27, to gather public input on the city's first inclusive playground that is planned for 2022. According to a city news release, the meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Granny White Park Pavilion, where community members will be presented with the playground design plans and will have the opportunity to give their input on the project, following an online public comment period on the project that was held in the spring.

