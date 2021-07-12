Cancel
Punta Gorda, FL

Fishing opportunities for 13 yr old

By Bfi
floridasportsman.com
 15 days ago

Hi all, son and I are new to Punta Gorda. My son is almost 13 and passionate about fishing. We love to fish inshore, offshore, freshwater basically any fishing we can. I would love to find him a place where he could meet some other kids his age that have the same passion or really any other opportunity for him to continue to grow and learn. Does anyone happen to know of any clubs or opportunities that might be a good fit? Any help would be much appreciated! Thanks!

forums.floridasportsman.com

