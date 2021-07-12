HCTec buys North Carolina peer

Sharks are becoming common in the waters. Some days ago, I reported that sharks are everywhere in North Carolina and you must keep your children away from the water. Various people joked and said that it was a tactic for not letting people enjoy swimming and water sports. However, it is not so. Most of the sharks have been found in North Carolina’s estuaries and sounds are transient. They can make quick trips into the estuaries to feed or migrate through. Some of them use the sounds as nursery habitat, and their little ones stay for months. Again, I want to say that you should keep your kids away from the water. I also don’t let my kids go outside for swimming and fishing because it doesn’t look safe to me.