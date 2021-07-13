Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Democrats To Flee State To Block GOP Backed Voting Restrictions

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter their first attempt failed, Texas Republicans are again trying to pass an election restriction bill through the state prompting Democrats to flee the state to block it. At least 58 Democratic Representatives are expected to flee Austin Monday in an effort to block measures from advancing according to NBC News. The move, which was also conducted in 2003, will stop political business in the state until the lawmakers return or the session ends.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Texas House#Republicans#Nbc News#H R 1#The Texas Legislature#Texans#Npr#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ted Cruz mocks Texas Democrats; ‘No Miller Lite?’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a jab at Texas Democrats after a group took to Twitter to assemble care packages for lawmakers who've decamped in Washington, D.C., in an effort to block GOP-backed voting bills by denying quorum. The Dallas Democrats said it will be "collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Garcia: Cortez alienates fellow House Dems with return to Texas

Breaking a legislative quorum is one of life’s rare bonding experiences. Kind of like touring the country in a van with your band mates or suffering through a grueling training camp with your teammates. Because you’re physically disconnected from home, family and friends, you lean on each other. You become...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Republican gives away the game with 'forensic audit' gambit

There's no shortage of problems surrounding Arizona Republicans' utterly ridiculous "audit" of the 2020 presidential election, but among them is the realization that Trumpified Republicans would inevitably want to export this absurd scheme elsewhere. As Charlie Sykes put it last month, "We can roll our eyes and treat the Arizona...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Rand Paul wades into Texas governor's race against Gov. Abbott

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul announced Thursday he’s backing Republican Don Huffines in his campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott in a GOP primary next spring. The Kentucky Senator, who grew up in Lake Jackson and attended Baylor University, said he’s known Huffines, a Dallas developer, for more than 20 years.
Georgia StateNew York Post

Georgia Democratic congressman arrested in voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and eight others were arrested Thursday after they took part in a voting rights protest that illegally blocked the door of a Senate office building on Capitol Hill. Johnson, 66, who has represented a majority-African American district east of Atlanta since 2007, tweeted that he was...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas begins arresting migrants for trespassing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has advised state law enforcement officials to begin arresting migrants crossing into the state on trespassing charges as part of a new initiative to mitigate illegal broader crossings, according to The Associated Press. Authorities on Thursday announced that at least 10 people had been arrested...
Hiawatha, IADaily Iowan

Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis running for U.S. Congress

Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, is running to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. In her announcement video released on Tuesday morning, Mathis said people in her community are concerned about the level of conflict in politics, the direction the country is headed, and if elected officials are putting Iowa first.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

George P. Bush just learned a very important lesson about Donald Trump

(CNN) — George P. Bush wanted Donald Trump's endorsement badly. Or, at a minimum, he wanted the former president to stay out of his primary challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. To make that happen, George P. Bush kissed up to Trump in the most obsequious -- and embarrassing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others drowned out by protesting brass band

Protesters drowned out US Reps Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republican members of Congress. The lawmakers, who were addressing the media about the treatment of suspected rioters imprisoned awaiting trial for their actions on 6 January, fled the news conference surrounded by security as protesters screamed at Mr Gaetz, calling him a "pedophile", and accusing the group of committing treason with their statements in support of the rioters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy