Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa Churned by Small Impacts – May Currently Have Conditions Suitable for Life

On Earth, the Sun is our lifeline. When the planet’s host star dies, all life on Earth will likely be destroyed. But that may not be the end of life in the Solar System. A new study suggests that following the death of a white dwarf star, a new form of life may unexpectedly take shape on the planets that orbit it. The new findings not only have implications for what kind of life may emerge around the Sun after the Earth is long gone but could also help astronomers in their search for life on distant worlds.