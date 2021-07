After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the world right now. The reigning Finals MVP had a dominant postseason run that saw him finally get over the hump and claim his first championship, but he has no plans to slow down just yet. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be hungry to defend their crown next season, but first, they will have to retool the roster this offseason in free agency.