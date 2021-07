When Randy Sample, 65, had a cardiac emergency, he was in the right place at the right time. His health journey started in March 2021 when Randy told his wife of 41 years, Wahlea, who goes by Lea, he had bad heartburn. With no family history of heart disease, the Floral native seemed to be in near perfect health and had very little reason to suspect his chest discomfort might be anything other than heartburn.