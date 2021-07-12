Weekly Zags Rundown: Zags in the Pro Leagues and Other Developments

It’s been a big week for Zags. From the FIBA World Cup to the return of Battle in Seattle, here is the latest rundown of Gonzaga in sports. Early last week, it was announced that the neutral-site Battle in Seattle game would be taking place after a six year hiatus. After the last game in 2015 — which held a record 16,770 person attendance, Gonzaga University’s men’s basketball team will be facing off against the University of Alabama on Dec. 4. It will be the first time that a college basketball game takes place in the new Climate Pledge arena in Seattle.