Busy Weekend Planned At Harvey’s Lake

BARNET — A full slate of activities is scheduled by Harney’s Lake Association next Saturday, July 17 at the lake. “Things That Make You Laugh!” is the theme of the day. It kicks off with the Mile Long Yard Sale from 8 a.m.-noon, leading to the 12:30 p.m. boat parade for non-motorized boats. At 1 p.m., the motors fire up for the boat parade for motorized boats, and during this time, the Barnet Fire Department will have grills fired up for its chicken BBQ at West Barnet Church from 11:30 a.m-2:30 p.m.