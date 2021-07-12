Barbara Jeanne Braasch, longtime resident of Amador County, passed away on June 29, after a long and happy life. Born in Pueblo, CO, Barbara moved west and attended college in San Luis Obispo and San Francisco before marrying and moving to Southern California. When her family resettled in the Bay Area, Barbara began working as an executive secretary for the publisher of Sunset magazine. She eventually became a travel writer for the magazine and later wrote and edited numerous books for Sunset on travel, food, gardening, crafts, and home improvements.