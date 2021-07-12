Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amador County, CA

Barbara Jeanne Braasch

ledger.news
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Jeanne Braasch, longtime resident of Amador County, passed away on June 29, after a long and happy life. Born in Pueblo, CO, Barbara moved west and attended college in San Luis Obispo and San Francisco before marrying and moving to Southern California. When her family resettled in the Bay Area, Barbara began working as an executive secretary for the publisher of Sunset magazine. She eventually became a travel writer for the magazine and later wrote and edited numerous books for Sunset on travel, food, gardening, crafts, and home improvements.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Sutter Creek, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Jackson, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writer#Gardening#Sunset#The Gold Rush Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy