Cody, WY

Letter: Critical Race Theory shouldn’t be taught in school

Cody Enterprise
 17 days ago

I write to share some research I have conducted with “Google Scholar” with my fellow citizens. Folks, you and the nation, are being gaslighted and spoofed by what the media calls “Critical Race Theory.” My research found there is no such thing as Critical Race Theory in the peer reviewed literature that is not Marxist. As you might suspect, it has indeed come out of nowhere. This stuff originated in something called Lit Crit (critical studies of literature, i.e., fiction) produced by English and Modern Language departments. Typically such fare criticizes 19th authors like Samuel Clemons (Mark Twain) for not having 21st century sensibilities on race politics.

