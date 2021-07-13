Cancel
At least 41 dead in fire at Iraqi hospital treating COVID-19 patients

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 15 days ago
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting as at least 41 people were killed and five more injured in a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the southeastern Iraqi city of Nasiriya on Monday. Photo courtesy Iraqi Prime Minsiter's Office/ Twitter 

July 12 (UPI) -- At least 41 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Iraq on Monday, officials said.

The fire at a hospital in the southeastern city of Nasiriya is believed to have been started after oxygen tanks exploded in an ICU unit treating COVID-19 patients, killing at least 41 people and injuring at least five more, local health official Dr. Ammar al-Zamilli told CNN.

"The civil defense teams managed to control and put out the major fire that broke out at al-Hussein hospital in the city with the help of health workers and neighborhood volunteers," al-Zamili said.

At the start of the pandemic, Al-Hussein Hospital was established to treat COVID-19 patients and provide quarantine stations.

The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter that he was holding an emergency meeting with various ministers and security commanders "to find out the causes and repercussions of the fire.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi tweeted that the fire is "clear evidence of the failure to protect the lives of Iraqis."

"It is time to put an end to this catastrophic failure and Parliament will shift today's session to examine options regarding what happened," he said.

In April, 82 people died and more than 100 were injured in a hospital in Baghdad also treating COVID-19 patients.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

