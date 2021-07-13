Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 833 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, Wyalusing, New Albany, Overton, South Branch, Monroeton, Franklindale, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Camptown, Grover, West Franklin, Wilmot, Hollenback, Monroe, Alba, Liberty Corners, Evergreen, Durell and Terrytown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR