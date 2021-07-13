Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Broome, Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Broome; Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Broome County in central New York Delaware County in central New York Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Walton, Delhi, Deposit, Roxbury, Sanford, Colchester, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Andes, Hancock, Windsor, Margaretville, Lanesboro, Fleischmanns, Thompson, Starrucca, Harvard, Corbett, Downsville and East Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

