Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Mason, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GALLIA SOUTHWESTERN MASON...NORTHEASTERN CABELL AND NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 833 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Buffalo, or 11 miles west of Winfield, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gallipolis, Buffalo, Leon, Grimms Landing, Gallopolis Ferry, Southside, Fraziers Bottom and Ashton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
