Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catron County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Catron by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Catron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Gila Hot Springs, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Catron County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gila, NM
County
Catron County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#South Central#18 33 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy