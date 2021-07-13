Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Catron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Gila Hot Springs, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Catron County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH