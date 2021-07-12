Cancel
Narragansett, RI

Library board working with state on new facility plans

By PHILIP COZZOLINO
ricentral.com
 18 days ago

NARRAGANSETT – According to the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library Board of Trustees, both the group and the Town are working closely with the state to realize Narragansett’s new library project in the Pier Market Place. $3.4 million is still available in authorized but unissued bond funding, after the town recently purchased the approximately 20,000-square-foot former Belmont building for $2.8 million to serve as the site of the new library. In 2016, voters largely approved a $5.8 million bond issue for the project.

www.ricentral.com

