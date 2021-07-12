Cancel
COVID-19 transmission picking up in Cache County among unvaccinated individuals

By Karcin Harris staff writer
Herald-Journal
 15 days ago

COVID-19 transmission rates in Cache Valley have been slowly increasing, putting the area at a moderate level. Caleb Harrison, an epidemiologist at Bear River Health Department, said about 6.2% of COVID tests are coming back positive. He said the health department is recording about eight new cases a day, but the actual number of infections is likely higher because not everyone’s getting tested.

