Augusta residents struggle to pay rent ahead of eviction moratorium expiration
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX54 told you about Augusta's Rental Assistance Program that aims to help residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. The Department of Treasury provided the city with $6 million to help residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. We spoke to residents of the Fox Den apartments who say they are still feeling the financial hit from last year's shutdown.www.wfxg.com
