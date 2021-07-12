Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Augusta residents struggle to pay rent ahead of eviction moratorium expiration

By Miya Payton
wfxg.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX54 told you about Augusta's Rental Assistance Program that aims to help residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. The Department of Treasury provided the city with $6 million to help residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. We spoke to residents of the Fox Den apartments who say they are still feeling the financial hit from last year's shutdown.

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Richmond County, GA
Government
Augusta, GA
Society
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Richmond County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#Ga#Wfxg#Rental Assistance Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
House Rent
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Arlington, TXNBC News

GOP's Jake Ellzey wins U.S. House seat over Trump-backed rival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas won a U.S. House seat on Tuesday night over rival backed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a defeat in a test of his endorsement power since leaving office. Ellzey’s come-from-behind victory over Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 7

Community Policy