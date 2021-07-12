Cancel
Narragansett, RI

NHS Theater to debut ‘Little Women, The Musical’

By PHILIP COZZOLINO
ricentral.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT – The students of the Narragansett High School (NHS) theater program will take audiences back in time to Civil War-era Massachusetts for “Little Women, The Musical,” a coming-of-age tale featuring the four beloved March sisters and their adventures living in 1860s Concord. The production, NHS Theater’s first in-person show since the pandemic, will run Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18 at the South County Museum.

