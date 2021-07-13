Cancel
Woman drowns after walking into body of water at northeast Oklahoma City park, police say

By KOCO Staff
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a woman walked into a body of water at a northeast Oklahoma City park and drowned. According to police, they received a call around 6 p.m. of a drowning at Edwards Park, near Northeast 16th Street and North Bryant Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that a woman took off her clothes, walked into a body of water and never resurfaced.

