Woman drowns after walking into body of water at northeast Oklahoma City park, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a woman walked into a body of water at a northeast Oklahoma City park and drowned. According to police, they received a call around 6 p.m. of a drowning at Edwards Park, near Northeast 16th Street and North Bryant Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that a woman took off her clothes, walked into a body of water and never resurfaced.www.koco.com
Comments / 4