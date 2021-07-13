299 Kennon Pointe Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

This Gorgeous Condo is located in a lovely quiet country setting with beautiful water views and is in a 55+ community! It features 2436 sq. ft. with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Enter in the Hallway, which opens, into a Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceiling, Built-ins, Fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. To the side is a lovely Formal Dining Room with chair rail and crown molding which opens to an eat-in Kitchen with an Island and a lovely dining area! Just past the Kitchen is a cozy Sun Room surrounded with windows. Back to the Right of the Hallway entrance is a huge Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, two spacious walk in closets and a full bath! There are two more generous size Bedrooms, a Hallway Bath and a Laundry Room w/access to an immense two-car garage. The Second Floor has one Bedroom with carpet flooring and a full bath and a great river view. There is additional space in the unfinished Workshop area. Less than 3 years old A/C first floor, Roof & second floor Heat Pump. This property is being sold As Is. Make an appointment to see today, it won’t last long!. This condo is conveniently located, just minutes from the Interstate, Ft. Lee and shopping.