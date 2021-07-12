Cancel
Providence, RI

Controlled substances could be consumed legally and safely, new RI bill posits

By PHILIP COZZOLINO
 18 days ago

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is set to become the first state in the nation to open harm reduction centers - safe spaces where substances can be consumed under medical supervision - after the General Assembly last week passed legislation authorizing such facilities, and Gov. Dan McKee signing the bill into law Wednesday afternoon. A goal of the two-year pilot program set as a trial period for the sites is preventing and reducing overdoses.

