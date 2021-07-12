Brindisi announces run for NY Supreme Court judge

Former Utica-area Rep. Anthony Brindisi is looking to the judiciary in his next stint in public service. Brindisi lost a razor-thin race for reelection in the 22nd Congressional District last year. Last month, the Democrat announced he wouldn’t run again for the seat now held by Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney. But he’s not giving up on public service, announcing a bid this week to become a State Supreme Court justice. It’s a new seat in the 5th Judicial District that was created by state lawmakers just last month.