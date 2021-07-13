Cancel
Premier League

England success in Euros highlights Tottenham mistakes at right back

By Aaron Coe
Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane was the only Tottenham Hotspur playing for England at Euro 2020, however, two former Spurs on the team, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier highlight transfer mistakes. Player transfers occur for all kinds of different reasons. Harry Kane’s current situation is a perfect example, where a player may be looking to move on to further his own club career and success. That was the same rationale that led to Kyle Walker wanting to leave Tottenham for Manchester City a couple of seasons ago. However, Kieran Trippier was a different story, as Spurs seemed to think it was just time to move on. After both Trippier and Walker starred for England – at times together – on the right side of the defense, it is safe to say, Spurs got these two transfers wrong.

