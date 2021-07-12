Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomer, WI

DNR awards brownfields grant to Bloomer

By Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zBhV_0auvPGmh00
This contaminated former agricultural cooperative site on the north side of Bloomer will receive a brownfields grant from the state Department of Natural Resources. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources photo

BLOOMER — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday the site of a former agricultural cooperative on the north side of Bloomer is on its way to being cleaned up with help from a grant from the department.

The financial award is from the DNR's Wisconsin Assessment Monies program, which provides contractor services worth up to $35,000 for eligible sites. The DNR awarded the grant to the city of Bloomer for a property that local officials say may be in a position for redevelopment once the environmental contamination at the property is better defined.

Local officials will have the opportunity to market this property — located in an established industrial park — once they get more information regarding the contamination, said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section chief, Remediation and Redevelopment Program.

The 10-acre property, located at 8555 190th Ave., was the site of an agricultural cooperative from 1974 to 2004. Environmental contamination was discovered at the property during the 2000s.

“Obtaining more information about the extent of the contamination is an important step toward repairing the site and finding a potential buyer,” Peotter said in a news release.

Since 2009, the DNR's Wisconsin Assessment Monies program has provided more than $2.7 million to 67 communities across Wisconsin, partnering to help clean up and redevelop often run-down or underused properties that detract from a community's potential.

The DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program awards provide communities with professional environmental site assessments of properties with known or perceived contamination. The program is funded through a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency brownfields assessment grant.

Because there is no local financial match, the program is an attractive opportunity for communities to learn about environmental conditions, the DNR said.

Comments / 0

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
185
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomer, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Brownfields#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy