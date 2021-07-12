DNR awards brownfields grant to Bloomer

This contaminated former agricultural cooperative site on the north side of Bloomer will receive a brownfields grant from the state Department of Natural Resources. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources photo

BLOOMER — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday the site of a former agricultural cooperative on the north side of Bloomer is on its way to being cleaned up with help from a grant from the department.

The financial award is from the DNR's Wisconsin Assessment Monies program, which provides contractor services worth up to $35,000 for eligible sites. The DNR awarded the grant to the city of Bloomer for a property that local officials say may be in a position for redevelopment once the environmental contamination at the property is better defined.

Local officials will have the opportunity to market this property — located in an established industrial park — once they get more information regarding the contamination, said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section chief, Remediation and Redevelopment Program.

The 10-acre property, located at 8555 190th Ave., was the site of an agricultural cooperative from 1974 to 2004. Environmental contamination was discovered at the property during the 2000s.

“Obtaining more information about the extent of the contamination is an important step toward repairing the site and finding a potential buyer,” Peotter said in a news release.

Since 2009, the DNR's Wisconsin Assessment Monies program has provided more than $2.7 million to 67 communities across Wisconsin, partnering to help clean up and redevelop often run-down or underused properties that detract from a community's potential.

The DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program awards provide communities with professional environmental site assessments of properties with known or perceived contamination. The program is funded through a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency brownfields assessment grant.

Because there is no local financial match, the program is an attractive opportunity for communities to learn about environmental conditions, the DNR said.